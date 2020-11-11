YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.



The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.