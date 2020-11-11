 

Passage Bio Highlights University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program’s Newly Published Research to Prevent Toxicity Associated with Gene Therapy

Through its unique collaboration agreement, Passage Bio has certain rights to technology highlighted in the University’s research, which has the potential to significantly advance nascent field of gene therapy

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today commends the newly published research of the University of Pennsylvania’s (Penn) Gene Therapy Program (GTP) regarding a novel targeted approach to prevent a selective neurotoxicity seen in the sensory neurons of dorsal root ganglia (DRG) after gene therapy treatment. As previously published, this DRG toxicity has been observed after both systemic and central nervous system (CNS) delivery of gene therapy and across a variety of vectors in pre-clinical models, but clinical manifestations have not been observed.1

As part of its unique collaboration agreement with Penn, Passage Bio has certain rights to this novel DRG technology for the indications the company progresses with Penn.

“Although our safety studies for our programs have not shown any clinical manifestations of DRG toxicity, we are excited about the promising approach developed by Penn’s GTP,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “As part of our mission to develop transformative therapies for patients, we remain committed to advancing the field of gene therapy. If in the future this new approach shows clinical benefit for patients, we will be in a strong position to incorporate it into our programs. Our relationship with Penn’s GTP is an important distinguishing characteristic of Passage Bio. Through our collaboration, we have ready access to world-class expertise and groundbreaking research that we can rapidly apply, if appropriate, to our therapeutic programs.”

GTP’s research on preventing DRG toxicity published online this week in Science Translational Medicine. According to the researchers, DRG toxicity is the result of over expression of an introduced gene, known as a transgene, in cells in the DRG, a cluster of neural cells on the outside of the spinal cord responsible for transmission of sensory messages. To correct this over expression, the GTP research team modified a transgene with a microRNA target designed to reduce the level of the transgene expression in DRG neurons as well as toxicity in DRG neurons, without affecting transduction elsewhere in the brain. That alteration eliminated more than 80 percent of the transgene expression in DRG neurons and reduced the related DRG toxicity in preclinical studies with primates.

