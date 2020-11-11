 

Amarin to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare and Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that John F. Thero, Amarin's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present general company updates at the following investor conferences scheduled in November:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at: http://www.amarincorp.com, and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s lead product, VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. VASCEPA is not yet approved and available in any other countries. Amarin, on its own or together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website http://www.amarincorp.com/), the investor relations website (http://investor.amarincorp.com/), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
investor.relations@amarincorp.com

Solebury Trout
lstern@soleburytrout.com

 Media Inquiries:
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
pr@amarincorp.com


