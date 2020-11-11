Savaria Announces 2020 Q3 Results Revenue of $90.8M and Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.6%
LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce today its results
for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Highlights
- Revenue was $90.8M, down $5.6M, or 5.8%;
- Gross profit was $32.6M, up $0.4M, or 1.4%, representing 35.9% of revenue compared to 33.3%;
- Adjusted net earnings stable at $8.2M, or $0.17 per share on a diluted basis;
- Adjusted EBITDA was $16.9M, up $1.3M or 8.1%.
|
in thousands of dollars, except per-share
amounts and percentages
|Q3
|YTD
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Revenue
|$90,808
|$96,434
|(5.8) %
|$263,895
|$277,903
|(5.0) %
|Gross profit
|$32,583
|$32,134
|1.4%
|$91,994
|$91,228
|0.8%
|% of revenue
|35.9%
|33.3%
|n/a
|34.9%
|32.8%
|n/a
|Adjusted net earnings (1)
|$8,241
|$8,066
|2.2%
|$21,678
|$17,943
|20.8%
|% of revenue
|9.1%
|8.4%
|n/a
|8.2%
|6.5%
|n/a
|Adjusted net earnings per share (1)
|$0.17
|$0.16
|6.2%
|$0.43
|$0.37
|16.2 %
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$16,914
|$15,652
|8.1%
|$43,741
|$40,400
|8.3%
|% of revenue
|18.6%
|16.2%
|n/a
|16.6%
|14.5%
|n/a
|Adjusted EBITDA per share (1)
|$0.33
|$0.31
|6.5%
|$0.86
|$0.84
|2.4 %
|(1) Non-IFRS measures are described in the 'Glossary' section of the MD&A
A word from the President
