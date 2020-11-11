Savaria Announces 2020 Q3 Results Revenue of $90.8M and Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.6% Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.11.2020, 23:05 | 62 | 0 | 0 11.11.2020, 23:05 | LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce today its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Highlights Revenue was $90.8M, down $5.6M, or 5.8%;

Gross profit was $32.6M, up $0.4M, or 1.4%, representing 35.9% of revenue compared to 33.3%;

Adjusted net earnings stable at $8.2M, or $0.17 per share on a diluted basis;

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.9M, up $1.3M or 8.1%. in thousands of dollars, except per-share

amounts and percentages Q3 YTD 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $90,808 $96,434 (5.8) % $263,895 $277,903 (5.0) % Gross profit $32,583 $32,134 1.4% $91,994 $91,228 0.8% % of revenue 35.9% 33.3% n/a 34.9% 32.8% n/a Adjusted net earnings (1) $8,241 $8,066 2.2% $21,678 $17,943 20.8% % of revenue 9.1% 8.4% n/a 8.2% 6.5% n/a Adjusted net earnings per share (1) $0.17 $0.16 6.2% $0.43 $0.37 16.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $16,914 $15,652 8.1% $43,741 $40,400 8.3% % of revenue 18.6% 16.2% n/a 16.6% 14.5% n/a Adjusted EBITDA per share (1) $0.33 $0.31 6.5% $0.86 $0.84 2.4 % (1) Non-IFRS measures are described in the 'Glossary' section of the MD&A







