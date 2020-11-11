 

Savaria Announces 2020 Q3 Results Revenue of $90.8M and Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.6%

11.11.2020   

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce today its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Highlights

  • Revenue was $90.8M, down $5.6M, or 5.8%;
  • Gross profit was $32.6M, up $0.4M, or 1.4%, representing 35.9% of revenue compared to 33.3%;
  • Adjusted net earnings stable at $8.2M, or $0.17 per share on a diluted basis;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $16.9M, up $1.3M or 8.1%.
in thousands of dollars, except per-share
amounts and percentages 		  Q3 YTD
  2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
Revenue       $90,808     $96,434 (5.8) %   $263,895   $277,903 (5.0) %
Gross profit       $32,583     $32,134 1.4%     $91,994     $91,228 0.8%
% of revenue   35.9% 33.3% n/a 34.9% 32.8% n/a
Adjusted net earnings (1)         $8,241       $8,066 2.2%     $21,678     $17,943 20.8%
% of revenue   9.1% 8.4% n/a 8.2% 6.5% n/a
Adjusted net earnings per share (1)           $0.17         $0.16 6.2%         $0.43         $0.37 16.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)       $16,914     $15,652 8.1%     $43,741     $40,400 8.3%
% of revenue   18.6% 16.2% n/a 16.6% 14.5% n/a
Adjusted EBITDA per share (1)           $0.33         $0.31 6.5%         $0.86         $0.84 2.4 %
(1) Non-IFRS measures are described in the 'Glossary' section of the MD&A

A word from the President

