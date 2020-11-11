Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MERCER PARK BRAND ACQUISITION CORP. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) is reporting its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .



About Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp.

Mercer Park Brand is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a Qualifying Transaction.