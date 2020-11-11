 

Parkland Corporation Announces November 2020 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 23:02  |  46   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) announces that a dividend of $0.1012 per share will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2020. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is November 19, 2020.

Enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan
Parkland's enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("Enhanced DRIP") allows shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends to purchase additional Parkland shares from treasury at a 5% per share discount to the average of the daily volume weighted average trading prices during the Pricing Period. For further details on the Enhanced DRIP and the Pricing Period, please visit www.parkland.ca/en/investors/dividends.

Shareholders who wish to enroll in the Enhanced DRIP must do so prior to the November 19, 2020 ex-dividend date to reinvest this month’s dividend in Parkland shares at a discount.

Use of Funds
The Enhanced DRIP allows Parkland to retain amounts that would otherwise be paid to shareholders as dividends in cash, thereby incrementally raising equity capital which may be used by Parkland to, among other things, fund its capital program, fund acquisitions, build new locations and upgrade existing locations: all of which help contribute to Parkland’s growth and ability to execute on its strategy.

Enrolling
Shareholders who own their shares through a brokerage and who wish to participate in the Enhanced DRIP should ensure they are enrolled by checking their online brokerage portal or by calling their investment advisor.

Shareholders who hold certificates in their own name (registered shareholders) who wish to enroll can find out more from Computershare by calling 1-800-564-6253.

Copies of the Plan and the enrollment form are also available on Parkland's website at http://www.parkland.ca/en/investors/dividend/.

For investors previously enrolled in the Premium Dividend component of Parkland's Dividend Reinvestment Plan, please note this program ended in April 2016 and without further action you are now likely receiving the regular dividend.

Brokerage entitlement and corporate actions departments are encouraged to ensure that they have properly elected with Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) those shares that should participate in the enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words “expect’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, “well positioned,” ‘‘pursue’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the uses by Parkland of the amount of cash dividends that are reinvested by shareholders in the Enhanced DRIP.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parkland Corporation Announces November 2020 Dividend CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) announces that a dividend of $0.1012 per share will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2020. The dividend will be an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2020 Results
Pinduoduo publishes ESG report to outline progress in managing environmental, social and governance ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...