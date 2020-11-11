 

Tortoise Announces Proposed Merger of NDP and TTP with Strategy Change to Focus on the Global Energy Evolution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020   

Tortoise announced today that following a strategic review of the funds, the Board of Directors has approved a proposal to merge Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) with and into Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP). The newly combined fund will have an investment strategy to invest in those companies the team believes are in a position to benefit from the energy evolution taking place across the globe, and be renamed The Tortoise Energy Evolution Infrastructure Fund.

“We believe that merging these two funds is in the best interest of stockholders as it provides the opportunity to participate in the global energy evolution that is underway,” said Brad Adams, CEO of Tortoise’s closed-end funds. “The strategy will give the portfolio exposure to what the investment team believes are the best growth and value opportunities in renewables and midstream energy companies globally. We anticipate the fund will deliver a strong total return profile with an attractive yield and lower overall volatility, which we think is a great combination.”

The fund will invest in global stocks that operate essential renewable and power infrastructure such as solar and wind generation as well as energy infrastructure like liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities. These sectors are transitioning the energy sector toward solar, wind, and natural gas and away from coal, accelerating the reduction of global CO2 emissions.

“Tortoise’s long history of investing in energy infrastructure, including renewables and power as well as midstream energy infrastructure, positions us well to invest in the energy evolution,“ said Rob Thummel, Senior Portfolio Manager. The future of energy is driven by the need to meet growing global energy demand while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions. We think the combination of renewable energy sources with power infrastructure, which includes low-carbon natural gas used domestically and exported across the globe and utilities in transition that are transforming their businesses to create a greener electric grid, is the most pragmatic way to accomplish this goal.”

On completion of the proposed merger, the adviser intends to recommend that the Board of Directors increase the quarterly distribution to $0.1925 per share, an increase of 20.3%, beginning the fiscal 2nd quarter of 2021. In addition, the adviser has agreed to lower its management fee 0.10% to 1.00% of average managed assets. The reduced management fee, and other expected cost savings, are estimated to be approximately $400,000 annually, or $0.10 per pro forma share. In addition to the estimated costs savings, the proposed merger may provide improved liquidity, long-term distribution growth potential, as well as a modest leverage profile.

