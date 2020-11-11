 

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors of Important November 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BMRN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BioMarin investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the BioMarin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1960.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (3) as a result, BioMarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1960.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

