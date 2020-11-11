 

Relevium Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order ("MCTO"), announced on October 27, 2020, in respect of the audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2020, including the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Filings”) that were not filed by the required filing deadline of October 28, 2020 (the “Filing Deadline”).

As previously disclosed, the Annual Financial Filings were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to the fact that the Company has changed its auditors from Guimond Lavallée Inc. to RSM Canada LLP and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been advised by its new auditors, RSM Canada LLP, that they need more time to complete the audit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has experienced delays in providing to RSM Canada LLP some of the information required for the completion of this audit.

The Company is working expeditiously on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and expects to be able to file the Annual Financial Filings by November 28, 2020. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before November 28, 2020.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company will issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments or other material information relating to its affairs as of the date of this news release that have not been generally disclosed.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets. The Company recently entered the PPE business as part of its strategy through acquisitions and partnerships in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

