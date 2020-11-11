Ascendis Pharma A/S to Host Virtual Oncology R&D Day on Friday, November 20

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will host a virtual Oncology R&D Day on Friday, November 20, 2020.

– Event will provide an overview of how A s cendis is applying its TransCon technology platform and its unique algorithm for product innovation to the therapeutic area of o ncology –

The event will provide an overview on the company’s strategy to apply the TransCon technology platform, which has been clinically validated in endocrinology rare disease, to our second therapeutic area of oncology to create product opportunities that have the potential to represent a paradigm shift in treating patients with cancer.

The event will include updates on Ascendis’ two leading oncology programs: TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist and TransCon IL-2 β/γ, for long-lasting activation of Toll-like receptor (TLR)7/8 or interleukin-2 ( IL-2) receptor β/γ, respectively.

Oncology R&D Day Conference Call and Webcast information

Ascendis Pharma will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide an overview and update the company’s oncology product pipeline. Details include:

Date November 20, 2020 Time 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET Dial In (U.S.) 844-290-3904 Dial In (International) 574-990-1036 Access Code 8695366

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, and in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California.