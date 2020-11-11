Petrolympic Acquire 100% Interest in the Evangelic Lake Gold Property, Near Sudbury, Ontario

On execution of the purchase agreement the Company paid the vendors an aggregate cash payment of $25,000.00 as part of the purchase price. The remainder of the purchase price will be satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company. Upon the completion of the transaction the Company will have acquired 100% interest in the mineral rights of the Property. The vendors will also receive a 2.0% NSR royalty from all eventual commercial mineral production on the project.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX.V:PCQ) (OTC:PCQRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire a gold property located in the south of the Sudbury mining camp, Province of Ontario (the "Property"). The Property consists of 24 map designated mining claims (cells) covering 600 Ha property in Southwest of Espanola, Ontario, District of Sudbury (NTS 41/04F) approximately 70 km Southwest of the town of Sudbury, a major gold mining center in Central Ontario.

The issuance of the common shares under the transaction shall be subject to applicable securities laws, any securities regulatory authority having jurisdiction, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares shall be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Evangeline property is situated in McKinnon Township in the Sudbury Mining District. The claims are located approximately 20 km southwest of Espanola on the north shore of Evangeline Lake. The area is reached by a 30 km gravel road which branches south from Highway 17 West at Webwood.

The property lies within a belt of Huronian metasediments which strikes east-west for a distance of 53 kilometers. Numerous gold occurrences are found within this belt adjacent to the Charlton Lake Fault in association with diabase dykes. Several old gold and silver producing mines exist within this metasedimentary belt. These mines were active during the late 1930's and early 1940's. These include the McMillan Gold Mine, Majestic Mine, Bousquet Mine, Hawry Creek Mine, Upsala Mine and Bob Tough Mines which one is the closest to the property.