PhaseBio to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18th

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan P. Mow will participate in a fireside chat during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. EST.

The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.