Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 19, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time, the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Walsh, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer will discuss ALGM’s results.



Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information: