 

Origin Gold Announces Board Change and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 stock options to certain consultants and officers and a director of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.24 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant.

In addition, the Company announces today the resignation of Mr. Scott Moore as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Moore for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Origin Gold

Origin Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:
Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the granting of stock options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


28.10.20
Origin Gold Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project