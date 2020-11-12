Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US Leads to Recommendation for Bionano’s Saphyr to Replace Karyotyping as First-Line Test for Detection and Identification of Structural and Copy Number Varia

Saphyr detected all clinically relevant structural variants (SVs) and copy number variants (CNVs) in 100 AML samples making it 100% concordant with standard of care





Saphyr also detected additional clinically relevant SVs above and beyond standard of care in 11% of cases and refined the genomic structure analysis in another 13% of cases, which means Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) with Saphyr has the potential to change prognosis and patient management





Study authors are from leading institutions in the United States, including Augusta University, Columbia University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center and, Penn State University



SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a study led by cytogenetics experts from the nation’s top clinical and cancer centers in which they recommended that optical genome mapping (OGM) using Bionano’s Saphyr System be considered as a first-line test for detection and identification of clinically relevant structural variants and copy number variants in leukemias. The paper, published this week in medRxiv, describes detection and identification of structural variants and copy number variants in 100 patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This study is the largest to-date in leukemia for Bionano and the first published study from the United States comparing Bionano’s OGM to karyotyping, the current standard of care in leukemia testing.

The authors, who are cytogenetic leaders from prestigious institutions including Augusta University, Columbia University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson and Penn State University, reported that Saphyr detected 100% of all clinically relevant SVs and CNVs previously detected by standard of care methods and that Saphyr provided additional actionable data in 24% of the cases.

Karyotyping, which provides a whole genome analysis of single cells, has been the standard of care for AML patients for decades. This study demonstrated several advantages of OGM over karyotyping with no obvious deficiencies in performance. The authors reported that the performance of OGM surpassed even the performance of karyotyping combined with other tests, such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromosomal microarray, in a more refined and simplified workflow that was more cost effective than current methods.