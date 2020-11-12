Frontdoor’s Rich Cacioppo to Discuss AR’s Role in Unlocking the Power of AI in Homes at CONNECTIONS Conference

Cacioppo will give attendees a view into the not-so-distant future and how technology will play an increasingly transformative role in the lives of homeowners. “We’re at an inflection point, where AR is becoming the user interface for consuming AI in and around the home,” said Cacioppo. “Imagine a world where your wearable technology could tell you if your dishwasher needed attention based on the sounds it made, or if your fence was leaning a certain number of degrees due to a recent storm. The possibilities are endless.”

Rich Cacioppo, vice president of product at Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR), will serve as a visionary speaker at CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12. The conference, hosted by Parks Associates, showcases emerging business models that will engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging IoT industries.

His presentation is part of the “AI and the Smart Home: Proactive and Predictive Intelligence” session, which examines services that are enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics technologies that are transforming the smart home experience into one that is increasingly more personalized, predictive and proactive.

Cacioppo is an executive with Frontdoor, the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, which acquired the technology start-up Streem in December 2019. Streem’s award-winning platform uses augmented reality (AR), spatial mapping and AI to create a secure one-way video and two-way audio session between the host and homeowner to connect remotely. Streem’s proprietary technology is leveraged by leading brands in the home services industry, such as American Home Shield, as well as international retailers such as Lowes’s and Best Buy, and consumer brands such as Traeger. Streem recently announced the release of its cross-platform (iOS, Android, Web) software development kits (SDKs) and was featured in Apple’s Augmented Reality Guide for Business on Apple.com as an ideal use case for AR tools and technology in business.

Cacioppo has a unique background in technology, product management, and business development. Before joining Frontdoor, he led strategic initiatives in the health and wellness vertical at Amazon and was responsible for developing or bringing to market products including EU mobile devices, Prime Exclusive Phones and Amazon Go – the first store where you leave without checking out. Prior to this, he served as a product manager with Apple.