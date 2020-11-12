 

WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Director Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or WestKam”), announces that it has completed the closing of its non-brokered $0.12/unit private placement previously announced on September 28, 2020, and has issued 8,125,331 units for gross proceeds of $975,039.72.   In connection with this private placement, the Company paid a total of $7,912.80 and issued a total of 65,940 warrants as finder’s fees. Each finder’s warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.20 for 5 years.   All securities issued under this financing are subject to a hold period expiring March 11, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

WestKam is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Catalin Kilofliski to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director.   Mr. Kilofliski has over 25 years of senior leadership and extensive expertise in mining, senior management, capital markets and corporate development within several publicly listed junior exploration companies. Most recently, he has served as the Director Corporate Development for TSX.V listed Tudor Gold Corp and was instrumental in growing the company from $30 million to over $500 million in market capitalization. Prior to that, he was the CEO of TSX Listed Canarc Resource Corp. Before that position, he worked for TSX listed Aurcana Corporation and Selwyn Resources Ltd. as Director Corporate Development. In the last decade, Mr. Kilofliski helped raise over $300M in equity, debt and JV capital and was instrumental in creating significant shareholder value for various junior mining companies.   Mr. Kilofliski’s academic background includes earning a BA degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Economics, Bucharest, Romania.

The Company also announces that Mr. Peter Jensen has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Jensen for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About WestKam Gold Corp.
WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

