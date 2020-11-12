 

Vivint Smart Home to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 00:49  |  23   |   |   

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading security and smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, & Telecommunications Conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, & Telecommunications Conference

Date:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time:

4:40 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation (fireside chat format) will be available via live audio webcast and archived on Vivint’s investor relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E

Vivint Smart Home Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivint Smart Home to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Investor Conference Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading security and smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, & Telecommunications Conference. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Polaris Off Road and Zac Brown Band Partner on Exclusive Concert to Support Veterans
IHS Markit Reconfirms 2020 and 2021 Guidance
MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers ...
Herbalife Nutrition Issues Statement
Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Vivint Teams Up with Snoop Dogg in New Ad Campaign Showcasing a Hassle-Free Smart Home Experience
04.11.20
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
30.10.20
Vivint Smart Home Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results
19.10.20
PGA TOUR, Astros Golf Foundation partner with Vivint to sponsor the Vivint Houston Open in 2020
14.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm