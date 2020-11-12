 

Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable COVID-19 Interventions as Pandemic Intensifies

18 companies join the effort by Medicines Patent Pool to accelerate global access to effective COVID-19 treatments via a pool for voluntary product licences

GENEVA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 infections surging worldwide, a united group of 18 companies representing a large portion of the world's generic pharmaceutical manufacturers pledged to work together to accelerate access to hundreds of millions of doses of new interventions for low- and middle-income countries via the non-profit Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

"This unprecedented cooperation from companies that are typically competitors represents a breakthrough in our efforts to level the playing field for access to drugs that will be crucial to controlling and defeating this pandemic," said Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP. "These are companies with an excellent track record of working with originators to ensure generic versions of their innovations meet high standards for quality—while answering the need for more affordable, accessible therapies."

Gore noted that collectively the 18 companies joining the pledge have the capacity to deliver substantial amounts of conventional drugs, technically known as "small molecules" in industry parlance, and an increasing ability to produce more molecules known as biologics. Biologics include monoclonal antibodies targeting COVID-19 that have shown promise as potential ways to either treat or prevent infections—but cost and manufacturing capacity pose substantial barriers to deploying them globally.

Gore said he hopes the pledge by such a respected group of generic industry players to produce large volumes of high-quality COVID-19 treatments will encourage firms now developing either new or re-purposed therapies to negotiate agreements allowing rapid access to those in need. This can be either through licensing of their intellectual property, or where licences are not needed, facilitating ways to scale up manufacturing capacity to meet the high demands.

"We welcome this pioneering collaboration and encourage others to join. Making sure there is enough supply capacity of potential game-changing treatments for COVID-19 is critical to ensure equitable access in low- and middle-income countries. Using the proven MPP model to ensure access to effective and affordable health solutions not only makes sense in this COVID-19 emergency but is the right thing to do," said Dr Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of Unitaid.

