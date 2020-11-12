Baozun Sets New Total Order Value Record of RMB16.50 Billion for Extended 11.11 Festival 2020

To support the expected surge in orders and maximize traffic acquisition for its brand partners, Baozun upgraded its dynamic technology system, expanding capacity to processing of up to five million orders per hour. It also launched a variety of automated SKU planning and launch tools, short-video processing, and sales intelligence applications for its proprietary Retail Operation Support System (“ROSS”) to promote greater efficiency across its platform.

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX:9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that the total order value settled through payment gateways on all of the Company’s e-commerce channels reached a record RMB16.50 billion for the eleven-day period around the 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival (“11.11 Festival”), an increase of 54.8% from the same period last year. The eleven-day period lasted from November 1 through November 11, 2020.

In addition to the customary peak event on November 11, this year Tmall launched an additional peak shopping window, for the first time ever, between November 1 and November 3. The extended shopping period enabled merchants to double up on promoting their products to consumers across China. The dual shopping window created a need for extended marketing while the increase in pre-sales boosted demand for logistics solutions and services. Baozun’s core e-commerce infrastructure, including logistic and supply chain, fully leverages algorithms to optimize real-time monitoring of big data across the entire order flow process, beginning with pre-sales, significantly improving order fulfillment speed and overall customer experience. Baozun also introduced several digital marketing data analysis tools, to provide comprehensive marketing and interactive initiatives for targeted and differentiated consumer groups across O2O scenarios, which was critical for driving conversion and engagement throughout the entire 11.11 Festival.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “We are pleased to report yet another year of record 11.11 Festival results, with the total number of orders increasing by 35% to 41 million. The dual shopping window event created unprecedented operational, marketing and logistics challenges that required extensive advanced strategic planning, testing, and coordination with brand partners, and we are quite pleased with how smoothly everything progressed. Our performance demonstrates our ability to empower brands with the best technology and data intelligence driven support. We intend to keep driving forward new innovations that support our partners e-commerce strategies and fuel our own future growth as we look to strengthen our position as the leading e-commerce service provider in China.”