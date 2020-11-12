L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Speak at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference November 12, 2020

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chairman and CEO William M. Brown and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave will speak at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The virtual presentation is scheduled to start at 7:55 a.m. ET and their remarks will be streamed (listen-only mode) live at https://kvgo.com/baird-global-industrials/l3harris-technologies-inc-no .... A replay will be available through the company’s website by close of business on November 12 and remain available for seven days following the event.