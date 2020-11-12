Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Standard Chartered Bank plc (LON: STAN), a leading international banking group, announced a five year, strategic global agreement, which deepens the existing relationship between the two companies, and includes the bank running its strategic banking systems and customer facing applications on AWS. Standard Chartered Bank is collaborating with AWS to drive its digital transformation and deliver new personalized banking services in the bank’s 60 markets worldwide. Using AWS’s reliable infrastructure and cloud services across its entire business will enable the bank to be more responsive to customer needs and create new applications. Standard Chartered will adopt AWS to improve resiliency, security, and privacy, while meeting compliance requirements across the bank’s global footprint.

