 

McAfee and Amazon Business Prime Partner to Protect Small Business Owners Online

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced a partnership with Amazon Business to provide an exclusive security software and IT services bundle for Business Prime members, specifically to support owners of small to medium size operations (SMBs). The bundle will include comprehensive solutions that protect sensitive data via email, offer web and firewall protection, offer mobile VPN, and safeguards all devices from malware and the latest online threats.

In an increasingly digitized world, small businesses are targeted by hackers because they often lack the resources to prepare and address cyber threats, both from a budgetary and staffing perspective. The 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that 43% of breaches involved small businesses, and it has proven to be challenging for small business to recover. It isn’t always the impact on finances that are hard for small businesses to recover from – it is also their reputation that is damaged, and their customers take note when their personal information is compromised.

“Small business owners and consumers alike are operating in an ever-connected world, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet,” said Terry Hicks, Executive Vice President of McAfee’s Consumer Business Group. "Through our partnership with Amazon Business, we designed a security solution with small business owners in mind to give them peace of mind that their personal data, as well as their customers’, won't be jeopardized online."

The new McAfee security software and IT services bundle for Business Prime members will provide protection for varying number of PCs, Macs, iOS and Android devices to fit specific business size and needs. The flexible licensing option allows owners to add up to 25 devices, giving them the option to adjust as their business grows to ensure that all employees stay protected. SMB owners will also have access to 24/7 virus removal service with added IT resolution services to ensure businesses are always protected, secure and functioning efficiently.

For the first year of the offering, Business Prime members can choose between three introductory price options, ranging from $49.99 to $99.99, depending on the number of devices and IT resolutions that members deem appropriate for their business needs. Prices range from $149.99 to $249.99 per year thereafter upon annual renewal. To redeem the offer, a member can log-in to their Amazon Business Prime account, click into the offer on the Engagement Page, select the option appropriate for their business size, redeem online with McAfee, and immediately download the McAfee client onto their respective business device. Members can then access their McAfee MyAccount admin portal to easily add incremental devices or start inviting team members to access the credits.

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, and government agencies, to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics. Amazon Business customers can also take advantage of Prime’s fast, free shipping on eligible orders and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at $69 per year as an add-on for customers with Amazon Prime on their personal account or $179 per year for up to three users.

Visit www.amazon.com/businessprime for more details.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

