Liberty Global Completes Acquisition of Sunrise Communications Group

Following receipt of the regulatory approvals and fulfilment of further purchase conditions, the completion of the transaction has taken place today with the settlement of the all cash public tender offer of UPC Schweiz GmbH (a subsidiary of Liberty Global) to acquire all publicly held shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG (“Sunrise”).

Liberty Global (through UPC Schweiz GmbH) now holds more than 98% of the share capital of Sunrise and will initiate a squeeze-out according to the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act. Liberty Global plans to have the Sunrise shares delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange upon completion of the squeeze-out. Sunrise is therefore expected to become a wholly-owned subsidiary within the Liberty Global group.

While both Sunrise and UPC Schweiz GmbH will both be subsidiaries of Liberty Global, they will continue to operate independently until the integration of the two companies is completed in early 2021.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, comments, “Today marks another important step in our strategy of creating leading national fixed-mobile champions across Europe. By bringing together UPC’s leading gigabit broadband network and the most advanced 5G network of Sunrise, the combined company will provide seamless connectivity for millions of Swiss consumers and thousands of Swiss businesses.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.