SalMar – Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

1) Approval of dividend distribution for the financial year 2019:

The board of directors of SalMar ASA (the "Company" or "SalMar") has today, on 11 November 2020, resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 4 December 2020 for the consideration of the following items:

2) Authorisation to acquire own shares in the market for subsequent cancellation

SalMar will hold an extraordinary general meeting for the consideration of the above mentioned items on Friday, 4 December 2020 at 1:00 pm CET at the Company's offices in Trondheim, Norway (Brattørkaia 15B, 7010 Trondheim).

The notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting is attached to this notice and is also sent to the Company's shareholders. Furthermore, the notice and its appendices have been made available at the Company's webpage, www.salmar.no.

To reduce the risk for spread of the corona virus, and in accordance with the recommendations from the authorities, shareholders are encouraged not to participate physically at the meeting, but to exercise their shareholder rights through electronic voting, proxy forms or through advance voting.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations

Attachment