SalMar delivers strong results in the third quarter 2020 and proposes a dividend of 13 NOK per share

“Fantastic efforts from our employees over time makes it possible for SalMar to once again deliver strong quarterly results. Good strategic assessments and a clear operational focus have led to strong biological and operational performance throughout the entire value chain. This has resulted in good capacity utilization, good cost development and solid price achievement with associated margins. This in a period of increased uncertainty both for employees and in the market caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, “ says CEO Gustav Witzøe.

SalMar ASA reported an Operational EBIT of NOK 646.8 million in the third quarter 2020, up from NOK 613.5 million in the same period in 2019. SalMar’s Norwegian operations reported an Operational EBIT of NOK 668.7 million in the quarter, up 13 per cent on the same period last year.

SalMar generated gross operating revenues of just over NOK 2.9 billion in the quarter, up from just under NOK 2.8 billion in the third quarter last year. The Group harvested 37,100 tonnes of salmon in the quarter, compared with 35,800 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Operational EBIT per kg came to NOK 17.46, up from NOK 17.12 per kg in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was achieved despite the average spot price for salmon (NASDAQ Salmon Index) during the period being NOK 2.08 per kg lower than in the same period last year.

The Fish Farming Central Norway segment once again posted a strong result, and is reaping the rewards of operational efficiency and a good biological performance. The bulk of the volume harvested in the quarter came from the spring-2019 generation, which has now been completely harvested out. This generation has performed very well biologically. The remaining volume harvested came from the autumn-2019 generation, which has also performed well biologically. The segment will continue harvesting this generation in the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the segment expects to harvest a significantly lower volume, with production costs on a par with the third quarter.

The Fish Farming Northern Norway segment also posted a good operating profit in the period. The entire volume harvested was made up of fish transferred to sea farms in the spring of 2019. This generation has developed very well biologically in recent periods. However, the segment’s result was somewhat affected by low price achievement, because harvesting took place in September when prices were at their lowest. The segment will continue to harvest the spring-2019 generation in the fourth quarter. It expects similar production costs but a significantly higher harvested volume than in the third quarter.