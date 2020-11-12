 

Global Warming Solutions Inc. Introduces an Energy Solution in the Fight Against Global Warming

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. is driving our generation's challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The world is rapidly demanding more clean and renewable energy, but accelerating the adoption of renewables presents many challenges, including reliability, resiliency, scalability, and land use. Hydrogen energy is by far the most promising way of solving environmental problems. It remains the only promising way to solve the main issue - long-term storage and safe transportation of hydrogen.

At some point in time, we will have more renewable energy than the grid can handle in some states in the US. Despite these periods of surplus wind and solar energy, seeing as how  we are unable to store electricity for more than a few hours, dispatching energy from fossil fuels continues to fill energy supply gaps.

We also are currently experiencing more power outages than ever before, especially during peak grid loads. Wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter storms cause hundreds of blackouts each year, with more blackouts lasting days (rather than minutes or hours). Now more than ever, we need renewable, reliable, and resilient energy.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. is working on introducing to the world, a power generation device that effectively delivers constant 100% renewable, emission-free electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

“Production/storage and shipping of hydrogen from excess renewable energy sources is associated with a number of unresolved technical problems. We offer today a scalable, affordable, and effective solution to the problem of balancing supply and demand for renewable energy sources. ”said Artym Madatov of Global Warming Solutions, Inc. "Consumer availability of 100% renewable and clean energy, can only be real with stand-alone, scalable solutions to safely store this type of renewable energy."

“Scaling up clean and renewable energy means that consumers of all sizes can now purchase an autonomous energy storage device with the capacity they need. This does not require waiting for the implementation of super-large-scale projects, such as the construction of networks with hydrogen pipelines and giant hydrogen storage facilities. Everyone can create their own sustainable energy network. ”said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc. “Today’s fuel cells, wind and solar power, reduce CO2 emissions by ways that are largely independent of one another . In the future, these same technologies will work in sync to balance supply and demand. ”

