DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures After a very successful financial year to date, TAG Immobilien AG is raising its guidance for 2020. 2021 is expected to see a further 5% increase in FFO and dividend per share, to EUR 178-182m and EUR 0.92 respectively. 12.11.2020 / 06:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After a very successful financial year to date, TAG Immobilien AG is raising its guidance for 2020. 2021 is expected to see a further 5% increase in FFO and dividend per share, to EUR 178-182m and EUR 0.92 respectively.

FFO growth of more than 8% year-on-year; FFO in Q3 2020 at EUR 44.6m, on par with the previous quarter

Business results in Germany and Poland remain nearly unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic

Raised guidance for the 2020 financial year: FFO to EUR 170-173m (after EUR 168-170m), FFO per share to EUR 1.17 (after EUR 1.16); dividend per share raised by EUR 0.01 to EUR 0.88 (+7% vs. 2019 respectively)

Guidance for 2021: FFO of EUR 178-182m, FFO per share of EUR 1.23, and dividend per share of EUR 0.92 (+5% vs. 2020 respectively)

Hamburg, 12 November 2020

Good operational rental growth and funds from operations (FFO) up 8% year-on-year



The net actual rent of TAG Immobilien AG (TAG) was EUR 80.1m in the third quarter of 2020, up from EUR 80.0m in Q2 2020 and EUR 78.6m in Q3 2019. The main reason for the increase was operational rental growth. As a result, the net rental income as of 30 September 2020 also improved to EUR 197.8m, compared to EUR 192.9m in the same period of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2020, net rental income was EUR 64.8m compared to EUR 67.0m in Q2 2020 and EUR 64.9m in the same period of the previous year. At EUR 6.3m, the net income from services also made a significant contribution to the operating success, and represented an increase of 5% compared to Q3 2019.