SMA Solar Technology AG generates 23% sales growth and positive earnings from January to September 2020 despite coronavirus crisis

Overview of Q1-Q3 2020:

- Inverters with a total output of 10.7 GW sold (Q1-Q3 2019: 7.5 GW)

- Sales increased to €774 million (Q1-Q3 2019: €631 million) and EBITDA to €41 million (Q1-Q3 2019: €26 million)

- Financial stability thanks to solid equity ratio of 43% (December 31, 2019: 38%)

- Order backlog remains high despite coronavirus crisis at €792 million, with €332 million attributable to product business

- Managing Board confirms sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2020



Niestetal, November 12, 2020 - From January to September 2020, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) sold inverters with a total output of around 10.7 GW (Q1-Q3 2019: 7.5 GW). Sales increased by 23% year on year to €774 million (Q1-Q3 2019: €631 million). In addition to a positive sales development in the Home Solutions and Business Solutions segments, this was particularly attributable to strong project business. From January to September 2020, EBITDA amounted to €41 million, considerably higher than the comparative figure for the previous year (EBITDA margin: 5.4%; Q1-Q3 2019: €26 million, 4.1%). After the decline in the second quarter as forecast, incoming orders slightly recovered again in the third quarter.

With €9 million, SMA generated considerably better net income from January to September 2020 than in the previous year (Q1-Q3 2019: -€11 million). Earnings per share thus amounted to €0.27 (Q1-Q3 2019: -€0.30). With net cash of €194 million (December 31, 2019: €303 million) and an equity ratio of 43% (December 31, 2019: 38%), SMA has a solid balance-sheet structure.