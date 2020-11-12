DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Biotest AG: Biotest increases adjusted 9-month EBIT by over 21% to € 52 million 12.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotest increases adjusted 9-month EBIT by over 21% to € 52 million

- Sales increase by over 15% to € 324 million

- Two development projects for COVID-19 therapy further advanced

- Guidance for 2020 confirmed

Dreieich, November 12, 2020. In the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, the Biotest Group recorded adjusted EBIT of € 51.6 million. Compared to € 42.6 million in the same period of the previous year, this represents an increase of 21.1 %. The adjusted EBIT does not include the costs for the Biotest Next Level expansion project in the amount of € 59.3 million (same period of the previous year: € 49.7 million). The adjusted EBIT margin rose to 15.1 % in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to 14.4 % in the same period last year.

At € 341.6 million (same period in the previous year: € 294.9 million), revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were also significantly up by € 46.7 million or 15.8 % versus the same period in the previous year. The strong increase is attributable to the Therapy and Plasma & Services segments. The 14.1 %

(€ 37.6 million) increase in the Therapy segment resulted both from increased sales volumes and from higher sales prices of important products such as Intratect(R) and human albumin. Sales growth in the Plasma & Services segment of 43.8 % (€ 10.3 million) was driven by a pleasing increase in contract fractionation.

EBIT improved slightly by € 0.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to € -7.8 million (prior year period: € -8.2 million) for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year.



Both development projects for the therapy of COVID-19 infections made good progress:

Due to the great similarity of the clinical picture to the patients treated in the CIGMA study, Biotest sees Trimodulin as having considerable potential for patients with severe pneumonia after a COVID-19 infection. A phase II study (ESsCOVID - Escape from severe COVID-19) with COVID-19 patients was approved in order to accelerate the development of Trimodulin in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for accelerated development have been discussed with the regulatory authorities in Europe and the USA. The study design was submitted to the competent authority and the Ethics Committee in Spain, Brazil, Russia and France. The study design has already been approved in Spain, Russia and Brazil. In parallel, Biotest is expanding its planned phase III study in sCAP to include COVID-19 patients.