DGAP-News VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues growth course and again raises annual guidance for 2020
DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Corporate News
Ellwangen, November 12, 2020
VARTA AG continues growth course and again raises annual guidance for 2020
Strong growth in revenue and operating earnings continues
The VARTA Group has continued its high-level revenue and profit growth: Group revenue rose by 159.7% to € 630.3m over the first nine months of the year. Organic sales growth amounted to 69.7% (excluding the first-time consolidation of Consumer Batteries). Adjusted EBITDA increased by 180.7% to € 176.8m when adjusted for special effects (excluding Consumer Batteries: +127.8%), a development which produced an improved adjusted EBITDA margin, rising by 2.1 PP to 28.0%. With growth of 137.5% to € 78.3m, Group profit more than doubled.
