DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues growth course and again raises annual guidance for 2020 12.11.2020 / 07:00

Ellwangen, November 12, 2020

VARTA AG continues growth course and again raises annual guidance for 2020

Group revenue rises by 159.7% to € 630.3m over the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 (excluding Consumer Batteries: +69.7%) Adjusted EBITDA rises by 180.7% to € 176.8m (excluding Consumer Batteries: +127.8%) Adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 28.0% (+2.1 PP) Microbatteries & Solutions segment: Revenue totals € 388.9m (+71.4%), adjusted EBITDA stands at € 141.3m (+130.6%), adjusted EBITDA margin comes in at 36.3% (+9.3 PP). Household Batteries segment: Revenue of € 241.2m, adjusted EBITDA totals € 35.5m, adjusted EBITDA margin stands at 14.7% (+3.6 PP) Revenue and income guidance[1]) for 2020 raised again:

Revenue anticipated to total € 840m-860m (previously: € 810m-830m), Adjusted EBITDA expected to stand at € 230m-235m (previously: € 210m-215m), Projected CAPEX payments of € 290m-320m due to ongoing capacity expansion project (previously: € 320m-360m)



Strong growth in revenue and operating earnings continues

The VARTA Group has continued its high-level revenue and profit growth: Group revenue rose by 159.7% to € 630.3m over the first nine months of the year. Organic sales growth amounted to 69.7% (excluding the first-time consolidation of Consumer Batteries). Adjusted EBITDA increased by 180.7% to € 176.8m when adjusted for special effects (excluding Consumer Batteries: +127.8%), a development which produced an improved adjusted EBITDA margin, rising by 2.1 PP to 28.0%. With growth of 137.5% to € 78.3m, Group profit more than doubled.