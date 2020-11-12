DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures EVOTEC SE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE 12.11.2020 / 07:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MULTIPLE NEW & EXTENDED DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCES; VERY GOOD PROGRESS IN CO-OWNED PIPELINE

INCREASING MOMENTUM DESPITE DIFFICULT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 CONFIRMED; CAPACITY EXPANSION ON TRACK FOR SWIFT START TO 2021



HIGHLIGHTS

CONTINUED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN BASE BUSINESS; ROBUST REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVING EBITDA IN Q3

Group revenues: 12% increase to € 360.4 m (9M 2019: € 321.4 m)

Significant like-for-like base revenue growth (adjusted for portfolio and FX) up 19%

Robust revenue growth in both segments: Total EVT Execute revenues up 14% to € 352.7 m (9M 2019: € 308.1 m); EVT Innovate revenues up 21% to € 74.7 m (9M 2019: € 61.8 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA of € 76.9 m (9M 2019: € 93.2 m) with good momentum in Q3

Expanded investment in R&D with expenses of € 46.1 m (9M 2019: € 41.3 m); significant increase in unpartnered R&D of 30% to € 33.4 m (9M 2019: € 25.7 m)

No material impact of COVID-19 pandemic on overall financial and strategic development so far; slight delays in the conclusion of contracts and milestone achievements



EVT EXECUTE & EVT INNOVATE - MULTIMODALITY AND INTEGRATED PLATFORM SET FOR GROWTH IN DATA DRIVEN PRECISION MEDICINE

Multiple new and extended drug discovery and development agreements

Just - Evotec Biologics on track for success

Strategic alliance with Novo Nordisk to develop novel therapies for kidney diseases

Access to QUOD biobank to expand patient database into liver disease

Further milestone achieved in neurodegeneration alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb

Expanded collaboration with Centogene into Gaucher disease

Good progress in collaboration asset with Bayer - two clinical Phase II studies with P2X3 antagonist BAY1817080/ Eliapixant were initiated by Bayer in September/October (for one study patient recruitment started after period-end)

Important COVID-19 pandemic-related alliances with US DOD (Department of Defence) and grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (after period-end)



CORPORATE

Acquisition of the assets (mainly land and buildings) and takeover of staff from "Biopark by Sanofi SAS", now "Campus Curie Toulouse", making Evotec the full owner of the Toulouse (France) site

Continued expansion of infrastructure to support future growth in Abingdon (UK) and Göttingen (GER)

Mubadala Investment Company becomes strategic shareholder and Novo Holdings A/S reinforces its commitment, together investing € 250 m through a capital increase (after period-end)

Renewal of contract with CEO Dr Werner Lanthaler for five years until 05 March 2026 (after period-end)



GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 CONFIRMED

Unchanged business outlook compared to half-year report 2020, taking into account currently visible COVID-19 effects

Group revenues from contracts with customers expected to range from € 440 - 480 m (2019: € 446.4 m)

"Unpartnered Group R&D" expenses of approx. € 45 m (2019: € 37.5 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of € 100 - 120 m (2019: € 123.1 m)

Key figures of consolidated income statement & segment information>

Evotec SE & subsidiaries - First nine months of 2020





In T€

EVT

Execute

EVT

Innovate

Intersegment Eliminations



Transition4) Evotec Group

9M 2020 Evotec Group

9M 2019 External revenues1) 269,860 74,692 - 15,862 360,414 321,362 Intersegment revenues 82,802 - (82,802) - - - Costs of revenues (262,154) (68,668) 75,459 (15,862) (271.225) (222,553) Gross profit 90,508 6,024 (7,343) - 89,189 98,809 Gross margin in % 25.7 8.1 - - 24.7 30.7 R&D expenses2) (3,589) (49,831) 7,343 - (46,077) (41,285) SG&A expenses (47,402) (10,730) - - (58,132) (46,230) Impairments of intangible assets and goodwill - - - - - (11,919) Other operating

income (expenses), net 13,661 36,645 - - 50,306 47,050 Operating result 53,178 (17,892) - - 35,286 46,425 Adjusted EBITDA3) 92,303 (15,361) - - 76,942 93,216

1) Revenues in the segments consist of revenues from contracts with customers without revenues from recharges as those are not of importance for management when assessing the economic situation of the segments.

2) Of which unpartnered R&D expenses of € 33.4 m in 9M 2020 (9M 2019: € 25.7 m)

3) Before contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase and excluding impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as well as the total non-operating result; adjusted for negative exchange rate effects of € 0.5 m, EBITDA amounts to € 77.4 m

4) Not allocated to segments: Revenues from recharges according to IFRS 15



More detailed information and financial tables are available in our nine months quarterly statement published on the Evotec website under the following link:

https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/financial-publications.



Webcast/Conference Call

Conference call details

Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020

Time: 02.00 pm CET (08.00 am EST, 01.00 pm GMT)





Conference call details

Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020

Time: 02.00 pm CET (08.00 am EST, 01.00 pm GMT)



A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec20201112/no-audio.





Webcast details

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days

