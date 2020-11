Innate Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“ Innate ” or the “ Company ”), today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 18, 2020

SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day

Date: November 19, 2020

Oddo - Tech40 Digital Forum 5th Edition

Date: November 24-25, 2020

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx

Date: December 1-3, 2020

Fireside Chat: December 2, 2020 at 8:50-9:10 a.m. ET

A replay of Innate’s presentation at the Bryan Garnier conference and a live webcast of Innate’s presentation at the Evercore ISI conference will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.innate-pharma.com.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca in the US, EU and Switzerland, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of natural killer cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

