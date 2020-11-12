 

Sequana Medical to present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference taking place from 17 to 19 November 2020.        

Company presentation with live webcast

  • Thursday, 19 November 2020 at 11:35 am CET
  • To register for the webcast, click here
  • The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on Sequana Medical’s Investors website shortly after the event

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Sequana Medical management team, contact us at IR@sequanamedical.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 (0) 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp, Melissa Gardiner
Tel: +44 203 709 5000
Email: sequanamedical@consilium-comms.com   		LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
Tel: +41 79 367 6254
Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com   

About Sequana Medical
Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company developing the alfapump platform for the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a fast growing complication of advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) related cirrhosis and a common complication in heart failure. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical's alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

