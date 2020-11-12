Innate Pharma to Participate in upcoming investor conferences
MARSEILLE, France, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today
announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.
Bryan Garnier & Co Virtual European Healthcare Conference
Date: November 17, 2020
Fireside Chat: November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CET
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: November 18, 2020
SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day
Date: November 19, 2020
Oddo - Tech40 Digital Forum 5th Edition
Date: November 24-25, 2020
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx
Date: December 1-3, 2020
Fireside Chat: December 2, 2020 at 8:50-9:10 a.m. ET
A replay of Innate’s presentation at the Bryan Garnier conference and a live webcast of Innate’s presentation at the Evercore ISI conference will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.innate-pharma.com.
