Revenues amounted to SEK 886.3 M (1,077.2).

The gross margin was 21 percent (23)

EBITDA totaled SEK 27.0 M (115.4)

The operating result was negative SEK 39.0 M (pos: 0.9)

Earnings per share before dilution were negative SEK 0.09 (pos: 0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 111.2 M (78.0)



CEO’s comments

While demand for Fingerprints’ products remained healthy, our result in this quarter was again negatively impacted by the prevailing shortage of production capacity among the major semiconductor manufacturers. The limitations in our supply chain pushed up purchasing prices even further, which had a negative effect on the gross margin. At the same time, our continued focus on working capital and effective cost control contributed to strong cash flow for the quarter. Our assessment is that the situation of insufficient access to production capacity will continue in the short term, but we expect ongoing changes to our product mix to, over time, contribute to improved profitability. As communicated earlier, we are planning for significant volume growth in the next few years, mainly in prioritized areas outside of the mobile phone industry. For this reason, the work to continue to broaden our supplier base is very important and we have intensified our efforts to secure more suppliers of key components, within as well as outside of mainland China.