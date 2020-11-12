 

Kiadis announces new data related to its K-NK cell therapy platform presented today at the SITC Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 07:00   

Data presented support the potential of combining oncolytic virotherapy along with PM21-NK cell adoptive therapy against lung cancer

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 12, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that new data related to its K-NK cell therapy platform will be presented at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) virtual Annual Meeting being held November 9-14, 2020. Poster #454, from the labs of Alicja Copik, Ph.D., and Dr. Griff Parks at the University of Central Florida, will present data that support the potential of combining oncolytic virotherapy along with PM21-NK cell adoptive therapy against lung cancer.

Poster #454: Oncolytic Parainfluenza Virus 5 Vector Enhances Natural Killer Cell Killing of Lung Tumor Cells in 2D and 3D spheroid cultures

Oncolytic viruses are viral vectors that preferentially target cancer cells, leaving healthy cells intact. Natural killer (NK) cells are innate immune cells with natural cytotoxicity towards both tumor cells and virus infected cells. This study explored the combination of the two investigational therapies, oncolytic virotherapy and adoptive PM21-NK cell therapy, enhancing the overall killing of lung cancer cells in both 2-dimensional (2D) and 3-dimensional (3D) tumor cultures.

Results in the 2D cultures show that PM21-NK cells more efficiently kill A549 cells that have been infected with P/V CPI- virus and enhance the overall rate of killing compared to uninfected cell targets. In 3D cultures of A549 tumor spheroids, although PIV5-P/V infection was limited to the outer layer of the spheroid, the addition of PM21-NK cells to PIV5-P/V-infected spheroids resulted in killing of not only the infected surface of the spheroid, but continued to the uninfected cells located at the center of the spheroid.

All SITC posters are on display from 8 a.m. on November 9 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis’) is een Nederlands beursgenoteerd biotechbedrijf in de klinische fase dat nieuwe geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt tegen ernstige ziekten. Het maakt daarbij gebruik van Natural Killer-cellen (NK-cellen), grote witte bloedlichamen die de eerste verdedigingslinie in het menselijk afweersysteem vormen tegen kankercellen en infecties. Kiadis maakt bekend dat nieuwe data met betrekking tot haar K-NK-celtherapieplatform zullen worden gepresenteerd op de virtuele jaarvergadering 2020 van de Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) van 9-14 november 2020.

