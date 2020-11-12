 

Targa Telematics Awards TomTom Multiyear Contract

TomTom Maps APIs to enhance Targa Telematics’ vehicle management and smart mobility solutions

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, and Targa Telematics, an IT company boasting 20-years of experience in connected vehicles, today announced a new multiyear agreement. TomTom’s Maps APIs will be used by Targa Telematics to enhance the vehicle management and smart mobility solutions offered to its customers.

TomTom’s Search API, which companies rely on to understand where their fleets are located, will be integrated in Targa Telematics’ wide and advanced telematics, telemetry and smart mobility solution portfolio. TomTom’s Routing API will enable Targa Telematics customers to perform trip analyses and find the best routes.

“Leading players in fleet management and smart mobility services, such as Targa Telematics, greatly benefit from TomTom’s range of Maps APIs and dependable customer support,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “We are proud that TomTom is rapidly becoming the location technology supplier of choice for the fleet industry.”

“Targa Telematics has always been at the forefront in supporting businesses to meet the consistently growing need of a more sustainable and secure approach to mobility. Given this evolving scenario, we want to continue on this path,” commented Giorgia Paladin, Head of Procurement at Targa Telematics. “Through this deal with TomTom, our customers will continue benefiting from innovative solutions with outstanding coverage across Europe.”

Targa Telematics has been a pioneer of smart mobility since its foundation. Thanks to its innovative technology, Targa Telematics helps its customers to embrace connectivity, the switch to electric vehicles, and supports the sustainable development of cities. By leveraging its vast knowledge and Internet of Things platform, Targa Telematics continues to develop solutions that meet its clients’ evolving needs.

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

