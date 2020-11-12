 

Interim Report Q3, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "On August 13th, we announced a €19.8m acquisition of a majority stake of 62.7% in Genkyotex, a publicly listed life science company in France. We are very excited about this acquisition, which complements our existing and long-standing focus on inflammatory disease. This provides us with a platform with anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory compounds, with which we believe can continue to address unmet medical need in orphan diseases and bring solutions to patients across many different therapeutic areas. We believe that we have significant opportunities to leverage this platform to the benefit of patients suffering from fibrotic diseases. We believe that the late stage development, CMC and regulatory expertise which exists in Calliditas can significantly support and enhance the important fundamentals put in place by Genkyotex. We are confident that this will be value driving, for all the company's stakeholders, over the near and medium term.

After the close of the quarter, on November 8th, we reported positive topline results from Part A of our pivotal Phase 3 trial, NefIgArd. The strong data set confirms the results seen in the successful Phase 2b trial and provides further support for locally treating IgAN at the source, offering patients hope of disease modification. We will now assemble the regulatory file and submit for accelerated approval with the FDA and conditional approval with EMA, which is planned for Q1 and H1 respectively next year."

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Summary of Q3 2020

July 1 - September 30, 2020

  • No net sales were recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 104.9 million and SEK 52.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Loss before income tax amounted to SEK 137.9 million and SEK 50.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Loss per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.77 and SEK 1.30, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Cash amounted to SEK 1,396.9 million and SEK 805.1 million as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Significant events during Q3 2020, in summary

09.11.20
Calliditas Therapeutics to host conference call on positive topline results from pivotal phase 3 NefIgArd trial