 

DGAP-News Vita 34 manages crisis environment well with a strong third quarter

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Vita 34 manages crisis environment well with a strong third quarter

12.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 manages crisis environment well with a strong third quarter

  • Revenues after nine months of EUR 15.0 million almost at previous year's level
  • EBITDA margin of 29.1 percent despite increased marketing expenses, close to the target of 30 percent
  • Increased demand for new PUR price model leads to steady increase in recurring sales


Leipzig, 12 November 2020 - Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of the largest cell banks in Europe, continues to perform very well in the economic environment shaped by the COVID 19 pandemic. In particular, strong growth in new business in the core market Germany led to a return to the growth path and a significant improvement in sales development compared to the second quarter. Even year-on-year, the slightly weaker start to 2020 was almost completely made up for by the end of the third quarter. For the year-end business there are also signs of a consistently positive business performance without any major pandemic effects.

At EUR 15.0 million, revenues for the first nine months were only 0.6 percent down on the previous year (9M 2019: EUR 15.1 million). Demand for the new PUR price model increased significantly, as the company has also been offering the storage of umbilical cord tissue via this contractual model since April 2020. Since then, the proportion of contracts concluded with tissue storage has increased significantly, resulting in an increase in sales per contract. The product, which is designed as an annual payer model, thus has an additional positive effect on the cash flow from storage fees. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were only 3.8 percent lower at EUR 4.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 4.5 million), although the company continued to invest heavily in marketing measures. First and foremost, the company intensified its efforts to address gynecologists and midwives as two of its most important target groups and further pushed the online marketing of its products. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin remained at a high level of 29.1, close to the target margin of 30 percent.

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Vita 34 manages crisis environment well with a strong third quarter
12.11.2020 / 07:30

