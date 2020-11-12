 

SFC Energy AG and Toyota Tsusho Corporation sign exclusive sales and partner agreement for hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for the Japanese market

SFC Energy AG and Toyota Tsusho Corporation sign exclusive sales and partner agreement for hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for the Japanese market

- Essential element of SFC's growth strategy in Asia

- Decisive step forward towards further strengthening SFC's market position in Japan

- SFC's products help Toyota Tsusho to reach SDG goals and contribute to the transition to a low carbon society in Japan

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 12, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, announced today the signing of an exclusive sales and partner agreement with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho), the trading arm of the Toyota Group.

Under the agreement, Toyota Tsusho will be SFC's exclusive partner for promoting and selling SFC's hydrogen and methanol fuel-cell products in Japan in all industrial and civilian market segments. The deepening of the partnership follows the successful co-operation between the two parties since 2015, during which time the partners established and developed the Japanese market for commercial applications for SFC's products. Through the exclusive partnership, SFC will further benefit from Toyota Tsusho's large industrial customer base and on-the-ground support in Japan.

"We are excited and grateful to expand our successful partnership with Toyota Tsusho, which was instrumental in establishing our products in the Japanese market since 2015. Japan has always been one of the leading markets for fuel cells globally. With its renewed commitment to hydrogen as a basis for a low carbon society, we anticipate further strong growth in Japan. Toyota Tsusho's strong position within the Japanese industrial market and their systematic market development approach makes them a perfect partner for us. This partnership can serve as a model for other Asian markets," said Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC."

