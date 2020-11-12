 

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Sales Volume Matches Prior-Year Level

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Sales Volume Matches Prior-Year Level

12.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Sales Volume Matches Prior-Year Level

- EUR 74.7 million in property sales at the end of first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 77.2 million)

- ACCENTRO maintains its growth trajectory, forecast for 2020 confirmed

 

Berlin, 12 November 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, Germany's leading housing privatisation company, published its balance sheet for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year today.

Consolidated revenues at the end of the nine-month period equalled EUR 65.3 million (previous year: EUR 73.4 million). The figure does not yet include sale-and-purchase agreements already notarised that were still awaiting their transfers of benefits and burdens by the balance sheet date, which add up to a total of EUR 29.5 million. The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the end of the reporting period equalled EUR 5.6 million (previous year: EUR 26.0 million). It should be noted that this year's earnings performance was impacted by one-off effects amounting to EUR 6.5 million. In addition, the revenue and earnings performance of the past two quarters were affected by the ramifications of the massive restrictions attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's stock of inventory properties had a total worth of EUR 460.2 million by the balance sheet date of 30 September 2020 (30/09/2019: EUR 362.6 million). Hidden reserves amounted to EUR 124 million by 30 September 2020.

"The volume of our property sales has developed handsomely and, at EUR 74.7 million, nearly matched the prior-year figure (previous year: EUR 77.2 million) by the end of the first nine months, despite the coronavirus pandemic. While the sales figures declined as expected during the corona-based lockdown between mid-March and late May, the volume of property sales rebounded in June and had already regained the high prior-year level in the third quarter," elaborated Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

