creditshelf continues to grow sustainably in Q3

49% revenue growth over 9M 2019, driven by successful Q3

EBIT slightly improved to kEUR ‒4,149.1 despite strengthening of marketing infrastructure (9M 2019: kEUR ‒4,188.6)

No significant, corona-related loan defaults as a result of strict risk standards adapted to the current situation

Revenue forecast withdrawn in light of renewed tightening of contact restrictions, while EBIT forecast remains unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, November 12, 2020 ‒ creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, published its results for the first nine months of 2020 today. In the period under review, the company has grown sustainably despite the challenges of the corona crisis. Q3 contributed significantly to this positive development with an arranged loan volume of EUR 24.7 million, a 55% growth over the same quarter of the previous year. Accordingly, revenues increased by 49% to kEUR 3,674.5 compared to 9M 2019. Against the backdrop of an again worsening corona pandemic and harsher measures by the German government, strict risk standards adapted to the current situation remain top priority for creditshelf.

Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, explains the current situation: "The harsher contact restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of November are a challenge for German SMEs and for creditshelf alike. Adhering to our strict risk standards in lending and responding to the crisis with situation-specific adjustments to our risk models has proven its worth. Our top priority is to ensure stable returns for our institutional investors. This is the only way we can ensure access to debt capital in order to provide German SMEs with the liquidity they need during a mid-term economic recovery. This way we grow together on a sustainable basis."