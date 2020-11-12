DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures INDUS Holding AG: INDUS on an upward trend as uncertain conditions continue 12.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First nine months marked by the coronavirus pandemic

Clearly positive trend in Q3: operating income almost at previous year's level

Forecast for the 2020 financial year confirmed

Bergisch Gladbach, 12 November 2020 - While the INDUS Group continues to be affected by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the trend in the third quarter has been clearly positive. At EUR 22.6 million, the Q3 operating income (EBIT) was almost on a par with the previous year's figure (Q3 previous year: EUR 24.2 million).

At the bottom line, the key figures for the first nine months of 2020 are influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. The INDUS portfolio companies generated sales of EUR 1,164.1 million (9M previous year: EUR 1,312.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 4.3 million (9M previous year: EUR 90.6 million).

At EUR 98.2 million, operating cash flow remains at a high level in spite of COVID-19 (9M previous year: EUR 106.5 million). Working capital has been reduced by EUR 14.3 million since the beginning of the year. Net debt amounted to EUR 550.4 million (31 December 2019: EUR 546.2 million). Liquidity remains at a controlled high level of EUR 196.1 million to enable the Group to cushion potential further effects of the pandemic.

In the first nine months of 2020, the INDUS Group companies employed 10,693 people on average (previous year: 10,818). At the end of September, about 1,250 employees were on short-time working. As against June 30, 2020, the number of people working short time was halved.

Earnings in Construction/Infrastructure remain very good; Automotive Technology beginning to stabilize

The portfolio companies in the Construction/Infrastructure segment were able to clearly improve their operating income in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales stayed at a high level of EUR 295.6 million (9M previous year: EUR 294.9 million). Earnings before interest and taxes rose by a disproportionate 13.0 % to EUR 53.1 million (9M previous year: EUR 47.0 million). The EBIT margin reached 18.0 % (9M previous year: 15.9 %). The INDUS Board of Management projects a seasonal slowdown for the remaining three months.