GFT Technologies SE: GFT grows despite Covid-19

GFT grows despite Covid-19

  • Revenue growth of 4 percent in first nine months of 2020
  • EBT of EUR 5.01 million in third quarter well up on first six months (EUR 4.04 million)
  • Revenue and EBT outlook for financial year 2020 confirmed once again
  • 38 percent of revenue generated by fast-growing technologies1)
  • Successful sector strategy: business with insurance clients up 34 percent on previous year
  • 52 percent revenue growth in cloud business thanks to strong demand for GFT expertise

Stuttgart, 12 November 2020 - In light of a positive revenue trend in the first nine months of 2020, GFT Technologies SE (GFT) is once again confirming its outlook for revenue and EBT. Revenue rose by 4 percent. The dynamic growth trend continued with an increase in revenue of 15 percent without the top-2 clients2). This development was strengthened by attractive offerings in the field of cloud computing and the insurance sector.

Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT, states: "We were able to close the third quarter with a further increase in revenue. We have reached our targets and can confirm our growth outlook for the current financial year. Demand for disruptive technologies remains very strong - our revenue from cloud services alone has grown by 52 percent this year. Our sector strategy is also proving successful, as illustrated by the strong growth of our insurance business sector."

The improvement in earnings over the second quarter also demonstrates that GFT is dealing quickly and successfully with the Covid-19 pandemic, as Lulay adds: "The additional expansion of our sales organisation and new partnerships are bearing fruit. We expect further positive effects in the medium to long term. Many companies are focusing even more on their digital transformation. Client demand shows that we are excellently placed to help these companies with their transformation."

