 

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 07:30  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020

12.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020

- Total consolidated revenues fall to EUR 2.4 billion compared to last year

- EBITDA rises to EUR 301.5 million on the back of strong gains on bargain purchases and company sales above book value

- Operating EBITDA of EUR 100.2 million attests sustainable management of the COVID-19 crisis

- Solid cash position of EUR 417.5 million

- Net asset value of the AURELIUS portfolio modestly lower at EUR 950.7 million

- Outlook: Effects of new lockdowns in the COVID-19 pandemic cannot yet be estimated; well-filled pipeline of acquisition opportunities

Munich, November 12, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its numbers for the first nine months of 2020 today. At EUR 2,405.2 million, the total consolidated revenues generated in the first nine months of 2020 were slightly less than the corresponding figure for the comparable period of 2019 (EUR 2,720.4 million), as expected, due to company sales in the second half of 2019. Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations amounted to EUR 3,193.3 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 2,874.6 million).

Operating EBITDA of EUR 100.2 million attests sustainable management of the COVID-19 crisis by the Group companies

The EBITDA of the combined Group rose to EUR 301.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 187.4 million). Restructuring and non-recurring expenses for the restructuring of portfolio companies amounted to EUR 59.7 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 61.0 million). Gains on bargain purchases of the four portfolio companies acquired in the nine-month period amounted to EUR 180.5 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 15.4 million). Gains on exits reached EUR 80.5 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 98.4 million). This figure mainly includes the proceeds on the sale of GHOTEL Group completed in late February 2020.

Seite 1 von 5
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020 DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020 12.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020 (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
05.11.20
Aurelius meldet Übernahme der Pullman Fleet Services
05.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
05.11.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Pullman Fleet Services from Wincanton plc
20.10.20
Aurelius: Markt bietet weitere Chancen
19.10.20
Aurelius: Übernahme vollzogen!
19.10.20
Aurelius übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures
19.10.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:53 Uhr
9.913
Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
20.08.20
10
Viele Leser fragen mich, wie sich Aurelius 2020 entwickelt – hier verrate ich es allen!
17.06.20
5
Rückschlag bei Aurelius – deshalb müssen Sie jetzt gut auf Ihr Geld aufpassen!
04.12.19
2
Deutschlands Aktienexperte Nr.1 empfiehlt jetzt Aurelius Aktien, wie noch nie zuvor – Das ist der Gr