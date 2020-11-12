AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports its numbers for the first nine months of 2020 12.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total consolidated revenues fall to EUR 2.4 billion compared to last year

- EBITDA rises to EUR 301.5 million on the back of strong gains on bargain purchases and company sales above book value

- Operating EBITDA of EUR 100.2 million attests sustainable management of the COVID-19 crisis

- Solid cash position of EUR 417.5 million

- Net asset value of the AURELIUS portfolio modestly lower at EUR 950.7 million

- Outlook: Effects of new lockdowns in the COVID-19 pandemic cannot yet be estimated; well-filled pipeline of acquisition opportunities

Munich, November 12, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its numbers for the first nine months of 2020 today. At EUR 2,405.2 million, the total consolidated revenues generated in the first nine months of 2020 were slightly less than the corresponding figure for the comparable period of 2019 (EUR 2,720.4 million), as expected, due to company sales in the second half of 2019. Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations amounted to EUR 3,193.3 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 2,874.6 million).

Operating EBITDA of EUR 100.2 million attests sustainable management of the COVID-19 crisis by the Group companies

The EBITDA of the combined Group rose to EUR 301.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 187.4 million). Restructuring and non-recurring expenses for the restructuring of portfolio companies amounted to EUR 59.7 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 61.0 million). Gains on bargain purchases of the four portfolio companies acquired in the nine-month period amounted to EUR 180.5 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 15.4 million). Gains on exits reached EUR 80.5 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 98.4 million). This figure mainly includes the proceeds on the sale of GHOTEL Group completed in late February 2020.