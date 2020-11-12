9M: Total revenue increased to EUR 525.4 million - EBIT 41 percent above previous year

- 9M: Total revenue increases by 8 percent to EUR 525.4 (9M 2019: EUR 487.3 million)

- Successful development recorded above all in real estate brokerage (up 82 percent), wealth management (up 16 percent) and non-life insurance (up 7 percent)

- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 26.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 19.0 million)

- Number of consultants increased further to 2,052, representing a rise of 121 compared to the previous year's figure

- Forecast for 2020: MLP is continuing to anticipate EBIT at the upper end of the communicated corridor of EUR 34 million to EUR 42 million

Wiesloch, November 12, 2020 - The MLP Group has continued the growth trend it has enjoyed over the past quarters and was able to increase total revenue by 8 percent in the first nine months to a new all-time high of EUR 525.4 million. MLP could more than compensate for coronavirus-based declines, above all recorded in the field of old-age provision, with significant increases in real estate brokerage (up 82 percent), wealth management (up 16 percent) and non-life insurance (up 7 percent). At EUR 26.8 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also significantly above the figure from the first nine months of 2019 (EUR 19.0 million). With the gains re-corded in important stock values - brokered non-life insurance premium volume (September 30, 2020: EUR 433.2 million) and assets under management (September 30, 2020: EUR 40.8 billion) - as well as another significant increase in the number of consultants, important factors for the future have also displayed positive development.

Although the figures after nine months are above current planning, MLP remains cautious and has chosen not to adjust its forecast for the financial year upwards due to the high risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the closing quarter, which is traditionally so important for the company. MLP continues to anticipate EBIT at the upper end of the communicated corridor of EUR 34 million to EUR 42 million.