 

MLP SE 9M: Total revenue increased to EUR 525.4 million - EBIT 41 percent above previous year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 07:32  |  81   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 12.11.2020 / 07:32

9M: Total revenue increased to EUR 525.4 million - EBIT 41 percent above previous year

- Positive trend continues - Diversification strategy is paying off especially in times of Covid-19

- 9M: Total revenue increases by 8 percent to EUR 525.4 (9M 2019: EUR 487.3 million)

- Successful development recorded above all in real estate brokerage (up 82 percent), wealth management (up 16 percent) and non-life insurance (up 7 percent)

- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 26.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 19.0 million)

- Number of consultants increased further to 2,052, representing a rise of 121 compared to the previous year's figure

- Forecast for 2020: MLP is continuing to anticipate EBIT at the upper end of the communicated corridor of EUR 34 million to EUR 42 million

Wiesloch, November 12, 2020 - The MLP Group has continued the growth trend it has enjoyed over the past quarters and was able to increase total revenue by 8 percent in the first nine months to a new all-time high of EUR 525.4 million. MLP could more than compensate for coronavirus-based declines, above all recorded in the field of old-age provision, with significant increases in real estate brokerage (up 82 percent), wealth management (up 16 percent) and non-life insurance (up 7 percent). At EUR 26.8 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also significantly above the figure from the first nine months of 2019 (EUR 19.0 million). With the gains re-corded in important stock values - brokered non-life insurance premium volume (September 30, 2020: EUR 433.2 million) and assets under management (September 30, 2020: EUR 40.8 billion) - as well as another significant increase in the number of consultants, important factors for the future have also displayed positive development.

Although the figures after nine months are above current planning, MLP remains cautious and has chosen not to adjust its forecast for the financial year upwards due to the high risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the closing quarter, which is traditionally so important for the company. MLP continues to anticipate EBIT at the upper end of the communicated corridor of EUR 34 million to EUR 42 million.

Seite 1 von 6
MLP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MLP SE 9M: Total revenue increased to EUR 525.4 million - EBIT 41 percent above previous year DGAP-Media / 12.11.2020 / 07:32 9M: Total revenue increased to EUR 525.4 million - EBIT 41 percent above previous year - Positive trend continues - Diversification strategy is paying off especially in times of Covid-19 - 9M: Total revenue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:32 Uhr
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.08.20
4.463
MLP Massenflucht der \"Wiesloecher\"?
18.01.20
2.750
MLP Fondspolice / Erfahrungen