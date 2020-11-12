EVOTEC EXPANDS OXFORDSHIRE SITE INTO A FULLY-INTEGRATED R&D CENTRE NAMED 'DOROTHY CROWFOOT HODGKIN CAMPUS'

CREATES UNIQUE CO-LOCATED, FULLY-INTEGRATED, HIGH-CAPACITY R&D CENTRE

ADDS IN VITRO PHARMACOLOGY AND EXPANDS PROTEIN SCIENCES

CREATES CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR STRUCTURE-BASED DRUG DESIGN

INCREASES GLOBAL CAPACITY FOR HIGH-VALUE INTEGRATED DRUG DISCOVERY AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OFFERING



Hamburg, Germany, 12 November 2020:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the expansion of the Company's existing campus based at Milton Park in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, UK, into a major, fully-integrated, co-located discovery and development centre to be named Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Campus. Adding a new building, which will house up to 100 biologists by the end of the year, will bring together all the key functions for cutting-edge and high-performance small molecule discovery and up to commercial development.



The Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Campus will boast the co-location of in vitro pharmacology and protein sciences, structural biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, computational, synthetic, and medicinal chemistry, formulation sciences, development chemistry and API manufacture. The co-location of these critical scientific functions enables excellent communication and rapid and inventive problem-solving at the interfaces of disciplines as well as accelerating the speed of iterative cycles in the drug discovery and development processes, turning the site into a fully integrated R&D centre.



Evotec's campus at Milton Park already benefits from the strong relationships and proximity with the Diamond Light Source at Harwell, making it a centre of excellence in structure-based drug design. The location also facilitates excellent partnership opportunities in the Oxford and UK-wide academic and biotech scene.



With over 600 employees on site, Evotec's Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin Campus now joins Evotec's sites in Toulouse and Verona as one of three fully integrated powerhouses of capacity, capabilities and know-how in integrated R&D for the benefit of its partners.