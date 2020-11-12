Bastei Lübbe AG publishes half-year report 2020/2021:

Sales increases despite difficult conditions

- Sales increase by 7.3 % to EUR 41.1 million in the first half of the reporting period

- Positive consolidated EBIT of EUR 3.4 million

- Strong improvement in EBIT margin to 8.2 %

- Numerous new publications by top authors such as Ken Follett, Dan Brown or Jeff Kinney for the

autumn and Christmas business

- Forecast for the full year confirmed



Cologne, 12 November 2020 - Bastei Lübbe AG, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), today published its results for the first half of the 2020/2021 financial year. The first six months of the reporting period developed positively despite the very drastic government measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales in the first six months increased by 7.3 % to EUR 41.1 million (previous year: EUR 38.3 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also improved for the period under review from EUR 1.8 million to EUR 3.4 million. This figure also includes EUR 1.1 million resulting from a settlement with former board members. The EBIT margin was increased to 8.2 % (previous year: 4.7 %).

"Despite the nationwide lockdown at the beginning of our financial year, we were able to increase our sales significantly against the market trend. Here, both our attractive portfolio as well as the exciting new releases in late summer and our above-average market position and expertise in digital playout channels paid off," says Joachim Herbst, spokesman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, explaining the six-month figures.

"Book" segment as main sales driver despite massive restrictions in the book trade

Sales in the "Books" segment were EUR 3.3 million higher than last year (previous year: EUR 34.2 million) at

EUR 37.5 million in the first six months, also due to the strong autumn programme. The segment EBIT also improved in the same period from EUR 0.8 million in the previous year to EUR 2.6 million in the current year.