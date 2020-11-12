MAX Automation with robust business development in the nine-month 2020 period

- Order intake affected by corona crisis and down 24.7% y-o-y at Group level to mEUR 210.8

- Group sales decreased by 24.2% y-o-y to mEUR 225.1

- Group EBITDA improved to mEUR 7.3 (9M 2019: mEUR -4.6)



Dusseldorf, 12 November 2020 - In the nine-month 2020 period, MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, held its ground well overall despite the COVID-19-related economic crisis. The systematic processing of issues from non-core business led to lower charges at Group level compared with the previous year and an overall improvement in the earnings situation.

Nevertheless, the MAX Automation Group could not completely evade the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the general reluctance to invest resulted at Group level in a 24.7% decline in order intake to mEUR 210.8 (9M 2019: mEUR 279.9). Order intake in the core business decreased by 26.1% to mEUR 171.7 (9M 2019: mEUR 232.2). Towards the end of the reporting period, MAX Automation was able to identify signs of recovery in the placing of orders. However, there were still delays in the placement of major e-mobility projects for impregnation technology in the Process Technologies division, for example. The Environmental Technologies segment also recorded a decline in order intake due to lower demand from the USA and Europe. Order intake in the Evolving Technologies business unit was characterized on the one hand by low demand in press automation and robotics. On the other hand, demand for medical technology and packaging automation remained encouraging. In the Non-Core Business, the decline in order intake resulted from the plant closures of the IWM Automation companies. The remaining ELWEMA achieved an overall good Q3 2020 with high order intake for modification and repeat projects.